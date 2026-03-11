Sign up
Previous
Photo 3789
Osprey Keeping an Eye on the Nest!
The mate was there also, but I didn't see it until it was flying away. But this one sat there for a while and then finally flew off.
11th March 2026
11th Mar 26
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
11181
photos
156
followers
55
following
1038% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Additional Pictures
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
10th March 2026 11:53am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Awesome shot...super composition, focus
March 12th, 2026
