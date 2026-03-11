Previous
Osprey Keeping an Eye on the Nest! by rickster549
Osprey Keeping an Eye on the Nest!

The mate was there also, but I didn't see it until it was flying away. But this one sat there for a while and then finally flew off.
11th March 2026

Rick

rickster549
gloria jones ace
Awesome shot...super composition, focus
March 12th, 2026  
