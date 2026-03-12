Sign up
Photo 3790
Stumppy!
This squirrel has obtained a nickname due to it's tail. I've never seen one that had the white on the tail like that and also, with it's tail shortened up to that extent.
12th March 2026
12th Mar 26
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Tags
squirrels-rick365
