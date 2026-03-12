Previous
Stumppy! by rickster549
Stumppy!

This squirrel has obtained a nickname due to it's tail. I've never seen one that had the white on the tail like that and also, with it's tail shortened up to that extent.
12th March 2026 12th Mar 26

Rick

