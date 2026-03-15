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Osprey At Another Location! by rickster549
Photo 3793

Osprey At Another Location!

Saw this one flying around way out, but it finally decided to come into one of it's usual resting spots. Was hoping that it was going to dive, but there was a man and his dog out n the water not far from this point, so I finally just flew away.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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