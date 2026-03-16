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The Baby Eagle! by rickster549
Photo 3794

The Baby Eagle!

Just wish it had gotten out into clear view. Walked all around the nest, but just couldn't get a clear shot.
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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