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I Thnk I Was Spotted! by rickster549
Photo 3795

I Thnk I Was Spotted!

Was getting a shot of the group of kayakers going by and guess the lady in the foreground saw me and started waving. The county has kayak rentals at different locations on different days and it just happened that it was here today.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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