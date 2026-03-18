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Previous
Photo 3796
I Think It Might Be Mom!
As she was closest to the nest. I think dad was sitting out on a different limb looking out towards the water.. Saw the baby pop up for just a bit and then went back down in the nest. I'll have to see if any of those shots came out.
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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NIKON D850
Taken
18th March 2026 11:35am
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birds-rick365
gloria jones
ace
Great capture
March 19th, 2026
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