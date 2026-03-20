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Previous
Photo 3798
Another Kingfisher!
I've gone so long without seeing the kingfishers and now in the last several days, I'm seeing them quite often. Just wish I could get some better lighting. Sunset time, so not the best of light where it was sitting.
20th March 2026
20th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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NIKON D850
Taken
20th March 2026 7:02pm
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