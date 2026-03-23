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Juvenile Bald Eagle! by rickster549
Photo 3801

Juvenile Bald Eagle!

After seeing the raccoon, was continuing down the trail and just happened to look out towards the water and saw this guy sitting up there. First time that I have seen any of the Eagles in this area.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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