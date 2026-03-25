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Previous
Photo 3803
Yellow-Rumped Warbler!
Glad this one flew up in front of me. And it actually sat there for quite a while, before it flew off. Maybe 10 or 15 seconds. :-)
25th March 2026
25th Mar 26
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Rick
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@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
25th March 2026 11:30am
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birds-rick365
gloria jones
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Super focus, dof, bokeh
March 26th, 2026
Joy's Focus
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Great capture
March 26th, 2026
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