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Yellow-Rumped Warbler! by rickster549
Photo 3803

Yellow-Rumped Warbler!

Glad this one flew up in front of me. And it actually sat there for quite a while, before it flew off. Maybe 10 or 15 seconds. :-)
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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gloria jones ace
Super focus, dof, bokeh
March 26th, 2026  
Joy's Focus ace
Great capture
March 26th, 2026  
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