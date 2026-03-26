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Think This May Be Dad Osprey! by rickster549
Photo 3804

Think This May Be Dad Osprey!

As mom was sitting in the nest. Right after I got this shot, I did notice what I think was a Bald Eagle flying overhead. Hence, the turn of the head of this guy.
26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow the detail on that eye is wonderful
March 27th, 2026  
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