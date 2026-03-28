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Previous
Photo 3806
Mourning Dove, Also Crossing the Trail!
Seems like the birds were coming out at us on the trail. Usually, they fly right away, but like the Palm Warbler, it was approaching us like we had hand outs.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Photo Details
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Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
27th March 2026 12:09pm
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birds-rick365
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the dove.
March 29th, 2026
Babs
ace
What a beauty
March 29th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
cohesive color palette
March 29th, 2026
gloria jones
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Good one.
March 29th, 2026
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