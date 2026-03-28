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Mourning Dove, Also Crossing the Trail! by rickster549
Photo 3806

Mourning Dove, Also Crossing the Trail!

Seems like the birds were coming out at us on the trail. Usually, they fly right away, but like the Palm Warbler, it was approaching us like we had hand outs.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the dove.
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Babs ace
What a beauty
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Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
cohesive color palette
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gloria jones ace
Good one.
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