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Don't Talk About My Hair-do! by rickster549
Photo 3808

Don't Talk About My Hair-do!

Got the Kingfisher again today. It's funny the way their feathers on the head, always seem to need brushing.
30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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Denise Wood
FAVtastic :)
March 31st, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Super capture...great headfeathers
March 31st, 2026  
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