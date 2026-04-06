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Egret, Posing for the Shot! by rickster549
Photo 3815

Egret, Posing for the Shot!

This one had been running around poking at the minnows and then it stopped and raised up for the pose.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
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