Woodstork Having Breakfast! by rickster549
Woodstork Having Breakfast!

The Woodstorks were busy searching for breakfast this morning. And this one was lucky enough to get a pretty good size bream.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Rick

@rickster549
Milanie ace
They are such an unusual looking bird.
January 9th, 2020  
