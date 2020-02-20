Previous
Egret Fly-by! by rickster549
Photo 1459

Egret Fly-by!

Didn't have time to zoom out, but wanted to get this guy as it flew overhead. Must be nest building time, as there were several of these guys flying around with sticks in their beaks.
20th February 2020 20th Feb 20

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Nice shot!
February 21st, 2020  
Diana ace
stunning capture, such gorgeous feathers spread out like that.
February 21st, 2020  
*lynn ace
super shot!
February 21st, 2020  
