Previous
Next
Photo 1459
Egret Fly-by!
Didn't have time to zoom out, but wanted to get this guy as it flew overhead. Must be nest building time, as there were several of these guys flying around with sticks in their beaks.
20th February 2020
20th Feb 20
3
3
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
4919
photos
134
followers
33
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th February 2020 4:22pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice shot!
February 21st, 2020
Diana
ace
stunning capture, such gorgeous feathers spread out like that.
February 21st, 2020
*lynn
ace
super shot!
February 21st, 2020
