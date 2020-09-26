Sign up
Photo 1678
Passion Flower Up Close!
Trying the extension tubes again on the big lens. Should have used the tripod, but was about to leave and it was so hot, just couldn't stay out any more
26th September 2020
26th Sep 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
26th September 2020 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful close up
September 27th, 2020
