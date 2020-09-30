Sign up
Wasp!
Lots of wasp and bees around the few flower left. At least the wasp sat still for just a few seconds.
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
1
1
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5588
photos
148
followers
36
following
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Great macro
October 1st, 2020
