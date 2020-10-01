Sign up
Floating Leaf!
Saw this old leaf just floating in the air, so had to get a few shots. Then I realized that there was a strand of spider web holding it up. And that was easy enough to remove, so really made it look like it was suspended in mid-air.
1st October 2020
1st Oct 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
misc-rick365
amyK
ace
Nice focus and dof
October 2nd, 2020
Milanie
ace
Clever! Like your focus and dof.
October 2nd, 2020
