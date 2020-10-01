Previous
Next
Floating Leaf! by rickster549
Photo 1683

Floating Leaf!

Saw this old leaf just floating in the air, so had to get a few shots. Then I realized that there was a strand of spider web holding it up. And that was easy enough to remove, so really made it look like it was suspended in mid-air.
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
461% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Nice focus and dof
October 2nd, 2020  
Milanie ace
Clever! Like your focus and dof.
October 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise