Bee and Flower! by rickster549
Photo 1689

Bee and Flower!

This bee was having a good time wading around on the middle of the flower.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Always busy, nice to watch. Great shot
October 8th, 2020  
