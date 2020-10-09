Previous
Flower and Red Buds! by rickster549
Flower and Red Buds!

Still not sure what these are but they have a very interesting flower, as well as the bud, before it opens.
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Never seen a flower like this - what a lovely color combination
October 10th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
They are so pretty, now idea either...I don't see them here (or have not yet seen them )
October 10th, 2020  
sheri
Love the crepey look.
October 10th, 2020  
