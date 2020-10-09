Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1691
Flower and Red Buds!
Still not sure what these are but they have a very interesting flower, as well as the bud, before it opens.
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
3
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5615
photos
149
followers
36
following
463% complete
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
1689
1690
1691
Latest from all albums
1935
1689
1986
1936
1690
1987
1937
1691
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th October 2020 9:20am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers-rick365
Milanie
ace
Never seen a flower like this - what a lovely color combination
October 10th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They are so pretty, now idea either...I don't see them here (or have not yet seen them )
October 10th, 2020
sheri
Love the crepey look.
October 10th, 2020
