Great Horned Owl, in the Moss! by rickster549
Great Horned Owl, in the Moss!

Got out this afternoon and went to one of my spots to look for the Great horned owls. Walked around a good bit and didn't see anything, but was about to head back, and then I heard the sound of one of the owls. I had a pretty good idea which tree it was in, but I searched for the longest time, and then finally, I noticed something moving up in the clump of moss. And sure enough, it just happened to be one of the great horned owls. I walked all around that huge oak, but there was only one spot that I could even see it, and this was it. It was hid very well. Shows up best on black if you have the time.
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Rick

Milanie ace
Definitely worth checking on black - he was so well camouflaged I'm surprised you found him - glad you caught the slight motion - got some awesome details on him. (and love that moss!)
October 12th, 2020  
