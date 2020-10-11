Great Horned Owl, in the Moss!

Got out this afternoon and went to one of my spots to look for the Great horned owls. Walked around a good bit and didn't see anything, but was about to head back, and then I heard the sound of one of the owls. I had a pretty good idea which tree it was in, but I searched for the longest time, and then finally, I noticed something moving up in the clump of moss. And sure enough, it just happened to be one of the great horned owls. I walked all around that huge oak, but there was only one spot that I could even see it, and this was it. It was hid very well. Shows up best on black if you have the time.