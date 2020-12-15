Previous
Ibis Searching the Grounds! by rickster549
Photo 1758

Ibis Searching the Grounds!

This is a young Ibis, due to the brown colors. As it ages, it will turn totally white, so I've been told. Still amazed that they can find anything by just sticking that long bill down into the grass.
15th December 2020 15th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Such a long beak. they really pick the whole day. Nice capture of this young ibis.
December 16th, 2020  
