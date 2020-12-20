Previous
Bird in the Birdbath! by rickster549
Photo 1763

Bird in the Birdbath!

Not sure what this one is, but almost looks like it got dirtier after the bath than it was before the bath. This is just a birdbath at the park and only gets water when it rains, so it's probably not the cleanest place to bathe.
Rick

@rickster549
