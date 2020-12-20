Sign up
Photo 1763
Bird in the Birdbath!
Not sure what this one is, but almost looks like it got dirtier after the bath than it was before the bath. This is just a birdbath at the park and only gets water when it rains, so it's probably not the cleanest place to bathe.
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5831
photos
157
followers
38
following
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th December 2020 1:03pm
Tags
birds-rick365
