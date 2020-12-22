Sign up
Photo 1765
Egret, Looking for Lunch!
Driving back home and saw this guy down there poking for minnows, so had to pull over and try for a few shots. And it didn't even fly.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd December 2020 12:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this elegant bird.
December 23rd, 2020
