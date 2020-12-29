Previous
Blue Heron in the Tree Top! by rickster549
Blue Heron in the Tree Top!

This guy was at the top of the tree and looking out over the lake. Not sure what that does, as it's not going to make a diving catch like the Ospreys. But maybe it's just waiting for a spot on the edge of the pond.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Looks quite elegant up there against the blue sky.
December 30th, 2020  
Elizabeth ace
Great to capture him in the treetop!
December 30th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful. I see them in the treetops all the time. Is there a nest?
December 30th, 2020  
