Photo 1772
Blue Heron in the Tree Top!
This guy was at the top of the tree and looking out over the lake. Not sure what that does, as it's not going to make a diving catch like the Ospreys. But maybe it's just waiting for a spot on the edge of the pond.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Fav's
2
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th December 2020 11:27am
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Looks quite elegant up there against the blue sky.
December 30th, 2020
Elizabeth
ace
Great to capture him in the treetop!
December 30th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful. I see them in the treetops all the time. Is there a nest?
December 30th, 2020
