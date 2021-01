The Egret Was Keeping Up With the Cormorant!

Seemed sort of strange, but it seemed like this Egret and a Cormorant were working together to catch a few minnows. Each time the Cormorant would turn in one direction, the Egret would turn in that same direction. Did see the Cormorant surface right at the Egret and the Egret poked down for a small minnow. Teamwork!!