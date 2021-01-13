Previous
Next
Fungi on the Log! by rickster549
Photo 1787

Fungi on the Log!

Really having to look hard for something to shoot. Just not a whole lot stirring at this time.
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
489% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Hope D Jennings ace
Fabulous fungi shot
January 14th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
You got some nice colors on those leaves. Always interesting the fungi.
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise