Photo 1787
Fungi on the Log!
Really having to look hard for something to shoot. Just not a whole lot stirring at this time.
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
13th January 2021 11:22am
Tags
misc-rick365
Hope D Jennings
ace
Fabulous fungi shot
January 14th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
You got some nice colors on those leaves. Always interesting the fungi.
January 14th, 2021
