Young Bald Eagle Escaping the Crows!

Was looking for the owls this morning and heard a flock of crows making all kinds of noise, so figured they must be after some sort of larger bird, hopefully an owl. Was surprised when I got to where they were, and saw a large black bird sitting there and the crows were swooping down on it and screaming their lungs out. First thought it was a vulture, but as soon as it took off, knew then that it was a juvenile Bald Eagle. And the crows followed. Of course, they went in the other direction from where I was standing, but did manage a couple of shots before it turned.