Previous
Next
Leaf With Drops! by rickster549
Photo 1791

Leaf With Drops!

Can't get any of those wonderful shots of ice covered leaves like y'all are getting, so just had to make up one of my own. Hardest thing is just keeping the drops on the leaf. :-)
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
490% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill
Very nicely done.
January 18th, 2021  
Milanie ace
This is neat - that one on the upper left almost looks like a marble.
January 18th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise