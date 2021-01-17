Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1791
Leaf With Drops!
Can't get any of those wonderful shots of ice covered leaves like y'all are getting, so just had to make up one of my own. Hardest thing is just keeping the drops on the leaf. :-)
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5915
photos
169
followers
39
following
490% complete
View this month »
1784
1785
1786
1787
1788
1789
1790
1791
Latest from all albums
2085
2035
2086
2036
1790
2087
2037
1791
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
17th January 2021 2:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Bill
Very nicely done.
January 18th, 2021
Milanie
ace
This is neat - that one on the upper left almost looks like a marble.
January 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close