Photo 1794
Bottle Brush Up High!
Walking by one of the fenced yards and saw this bloom sticking up above the fence, so had to get a couple of shots.
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Tags
flowers-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Like those plants, stunning color.
January 21st, 2021
