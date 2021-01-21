Sign up
Photo 1795
Just Can't Resists that Face!
One of my favorite dogs on the trail that I walk. And it's so nice. It just lays down and looks right at you with those big brown eyes. How can you not get a shot of that.
21st January 2021
21st Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5927
photos
170
followers
39
following
491% complete
View this month »
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st January 2021 10:49am
Privacy
Public
Tags
misc-rick365
