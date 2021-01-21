Previous
Next
Just Can't Resists that Face! by rickster549
Photo 1795

Just Can't Resists that Face!

One of my favorite dogs on the trail that I walk. And it's so nice. It just lays down and looks right at you with those big brown eyes. How can you not get a shot of that.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
491% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise