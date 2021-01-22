Sign up
Photo 1796
Low Tide, but Not at Sunset!
Just wish the tide would be out at sunset like this, but it's usually back in totally covering all of the beach area shown.
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd January 2021 11:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
misc-rick365
Esther Rosenberg
ace
hmmmm, why is that?? Great daytime shot
January 23rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
It's amazing how much of a change there is with each tide change.
January 23rd, 2021
