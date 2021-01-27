Previous
Almost Full Moon! by rickster549
Photo 1801

Almost Full Moon!

I think tomorrow will be the actual full moon, but it sure seemed full tonight. Lots of clouds moving through, so almost didn't get a somewhat clear shot.
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Rick

rickster549

Esther Rosenberg ace
Ha, I was questioning it .....(maybe I should give the moon shot my first try tomorrow). It almost looks like a watermelon, great details!
January 28th, 2021  
Tami Ruble
Well done!
January 28th, 2021  
