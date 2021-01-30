Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1804
Blue Heron Taking a Break!
Not sure what this guy was doing, but it was just standing there and not really looking at anything, at least in the water. So figured it must have had a full stomach and was just taking a break.
30th January 2021
30th Jan 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
5954
photos
170
followers
39
following
494% complete
View this month »
1
1
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
28th January 2021 10:52am
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Sort of like me these days - just going dah--
January 31st, 2021
