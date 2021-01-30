Previous
Blue Heron Taking a Break! by rickster549
Blue Heron Taking a Break!

Not sure what this guy was doing, but it was just standing there and not really looking at anything, at least in the water. So figured it must have had a full stomach and was just taking a break.
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Milanie ace
Sort of like me these days - just going dah--
January 31st, 2021  
