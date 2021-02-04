Sign up
Photo 1809
Next
Photo 1809
Squirrel on the Sawed Off Palm Frond!
Got this guy just sitting there enjoying the sunshine.
4th February 2021
4th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
4th February 2021 12:19pm
Tags
squirrels-rick365
