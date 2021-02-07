Previous
Pine Tree Blooms! by rickster549
Pine Tree Blooms!

Pollen count is really high around here right now and suspect that all of the pine trees are blooming and letting the pollen go.
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great shot, I was wondering why the pollen counts are high, hmmm.....I need to look closer at those pines.
February 8th, 2021  
