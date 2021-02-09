Variegated Camellia!

Went to a different place yesterday and found this beautiful variegated camellia bush in full bloom. It was in one of the local garden clubs, so they must have really kept up with all of the plants. Just happened that one of the members drove up. There were several blooms that had fallen on the ground, so I let the lady know that I was going to take one of those. To my surprise, she just told me to take one off of the tree, so boy, did I. Should have put a different background behind it, but just wasn't thinking. Used a little fish-eye effect on this one.