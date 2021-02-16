Previous
Bee and Shadow! by rickster549
Bee and Shadow!

Walked under this tree today and heard a buzzing and looked up, and there were bees all over the place. This one was loaded up with pollen.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Milanie ace
That shadow is so nea!
February 17th, 2021  
