Photo 1821
Bee and Shadow!
Walked under this tree today and heard a buzzing and looked up, and there were bees all over the place. This one was loaded up with pollen.
16th February 2021
16th Feb 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6005
photos
172
followers
43
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th February 2021 12:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
misc-rick365
Milanie
ace
That shadow is so nea!
February 17th, 2021
