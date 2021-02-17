Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1822
Squirrel in the Front Yard!
Was heading out this morning, and saw this guy up in the oak tree, so had to grab the camera and get a couple of shots.
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6008
photos
172
followers
43
following
499% complete
1815
1816
1817
1818
1819
1820
1821
1822
2116
1820
2117
2067
1821
2118
2068
1822
Views
5
Overflow Pictures
NIKON D750
17th February 2021 10:03am
squirrels-rick365
