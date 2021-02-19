Previous
One More Camellia! by rickster549
Photo 1824

One More Camellia!

These flowers are still blooming. Just hope there aren't anymore frost for a while.
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Rick

Diana ace
Such a beautiful flower and lovely colour.
February 20th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Hopefully, we're done with the frost - that's such a beauty
February 20th, 2021  
