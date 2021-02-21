Previous
He Slicked His Hair Down! by rickster549
Photo 1826

He Slicked His Hair Down!

This was the one from yesterday after it flew down to another stump. Guess it didn't need the hair up, like it had when on the tree.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

