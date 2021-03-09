Sign up
Bald Eagle Circling Overhead!
Lucked out today and saw several Bald Eagles. There were two of them when I got this one. Was hoping they were going to do some tricks, but that never happened. At least, it did fly overhead, just needed to be a little closer down.
9th March 2021
9th Mar 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th March 2021 11:02am
Tags
birds-rick365
LManning (Laura)
ace
Amazing capture. Love the angle, and the light on its tail feathers.
March 10th, 2021
