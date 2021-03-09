Previous
Bald Eagle Circling Overhead! by rickster549
Bald Eagle Circling Overhead!

Lucked out today and saw several Bald Eagles. There were two of them when I got this one. Was hoping they were going to do some tricks, but that never happened. At least, it did fly overhead, just needed to be a little closer down.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
LManning (Laura) ace
Amazing capture. Love the angle, and the light on its tail feathers.
March 10th, 2021  
