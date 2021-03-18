Previous
Barred Owl With It's Eye's Open! by rickster549
Photo 1851

Barred Owl With It's Eye's Open!

This guy was interested in something out there. For the longest time, all I could get was closed eye shots. And then it heard something and those eyes popped open.
18th March 2021

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
