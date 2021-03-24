Sign up
Photo 1857
Dragonfly!
Actually were seeing several dragonfly's today, flying around. And some of them even landed and sat there for a while.
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
0
0
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Views
4
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
24th March 2021 11:54am
Tags
misc-rick365
