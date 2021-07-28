Sign up
Photo 1983
Osprey Fly-Over!
Just happened to see this guy circling around and then it pretty much flew directly overhead. It's real nice when they just sort of float overhead like that.
28th July 2021
28th Jul 21
Rick
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
1976
1977
1978
1979
1980
1981
1982
1983
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
28th July 2021 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds-rick365
Milanie
ace
Doing his best to give you his best view! Wonderful shot of those wings
July 29th, 2021
