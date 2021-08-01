Previous
Next
Dragonfly on the Leaf.....! by rickster549
Photo 1987

Dragonfly on the Leaf.....!

And not on the end of a twig or blade of grass. Did make it a little bit easier to shoot, as the leaf wasn't moving around the way the grass blades and twigs were, when they would land on them.
1st August 2021 1st Aug 21

Rick

ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
544% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise