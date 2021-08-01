Sign up
Photo 1987
Dragonfly on the Leaf.....!
And not on the end of a twig or blade of grass. Did make it a little bit easier to shoot, as the leaf wasn't moving around the way the grass blades and twigs were, when they would land on them.
1st August 2021
1st Aug 21
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
1st August 2021 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dragonflys-rick365
