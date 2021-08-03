Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1989

Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Got this one to almost stop fluttering it's wings. But it was sure busy with that tongue getting the nectar.
3rd August 2021 3rd Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
