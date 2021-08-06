Previous
Spider, Wrapping up It's Prey, for Later! by rickster549
Photo 1992

Spider, Wrapping up It's Prey, for Later!

Found this guy busy wrapping up some sort of bug, I thought, for safe keeping. Went back a little later, and it seemed like it had unwrapped it and was still in the process of unwrapping. So not sure what was going on with it.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
Photo Details

