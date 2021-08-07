Previous
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Photo 1993

Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!

At least I think that's what it is. It was good enough to land and open up the wings, but it was very windy, so still made it difficult to get the best shot.
Rick

@rickster549
Elizabeth ace
Pretty!
August 8th, 2021  
