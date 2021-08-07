Sign up
Photo 1993
Palamedes Swallowtail Butterfly!
At least I think that's what it is. It was good enough to land and open up the wings, but it was very windy, so still made it difficult to get the best shot.
7th August 2021
7th Aug 21
1
1
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera.
6521
photos
190
followers
46
following
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
7th August 2021 3:11pm
Tags
butterflys-rick365
Elizabeth
ace
Pretty!
August 8th, 2021
