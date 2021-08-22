Sign up
Photo 2008
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!
Wasn't sitting still, but was able to get somewhat of a still shot.
22nd August 2021
22nd Aug 21
2
2
Rick
ace
@rickster549
Just getting started in the photography world with a somewhat real camera. So don't expect too much at this point. But from what...
6566
photos
193
followers
47
following
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Overflow Pictures
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
22nd August 2021 11:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterflys-rick365
amyK
ace
Great light on this
August 23rd, 2021
Milanie
ace
Wonderful focus and lighting on this beauty - still haven't seen any here this year.
August 23rd, 2021
