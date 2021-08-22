Previous
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly! by rickster549
Eastern Tiger Swallowtail Butterfly!

Wasn't sitting still, but was able to get somewhat of a still shot.
22nd August 2021 22nd Aug 21

Rick

@rickster549
amyK ace
Great light on this
August 23rd, 2021  
Milanie ace
Wonderful focus and lighting on this beauty - still haven't seen any here this year.
August 23rd, 2021  
